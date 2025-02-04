Two dead in Bainsville home invasion; two arrests

Two people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of two men Sunday night in Bainsville.

Ontario Provincial Police officers responded February 2 at about 9 p.m. to an incident that began as a home invasion at a residence on Old Highway 2, where two people suffered gunshot wounds. The residents of the home were not injured in the incident.

When officers arrived, two men were located deceased in the residence. A third individual had fled the scene prior to police arrival. An extensive search of the area was conducted by the OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit and OPP Canine Unit. It is believed the individual may have left the area.

Two people were taken into custody at the scene and a firearm was seized.

There is no threat to public safety as the incident is believed to be targeted. Residents of the area should expect to see a large police presence for the ongoing investigation.

The investigation is being conducted by members of the SD&G OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation or help locate the third person, is urged to contact the SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.