Two Paws Up for the 2nd Annual Aid a Stray Market

June 25, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Sara Racine and Linda Lauzon collecting donations and money to help stray cats. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The 2nd Annual Aid a Stray Market, organized by Sara Racine of Little Dove Boutique, took place at Cornwall Square on June 15th. The event raised money and cat food for stray cats in Cornwall while offering shoppers a chance to explore unique local creations from over 20 vendors.

Sara Racine highlighted the critical issue of stray cats in Cornwall. “There’s a ton of stray cats that need help. The whole point ofthis market is to collect donations of food and money to aid the stray cats, all the while giving people the option to shop local makers, local talent, and small businesses.”

Racine also shared how much the event has grown in its second year. “We have two rooms full of vendors. The donations collected here help support several cat colonies, including two that my mom and I care for, ensuring food and medical care for injured strays,” she added.

