Two Paws Up for Walmart Logistics

JASON SETNYK

Walmart Logistics in Cornwall continues to make a significant impact through its ongoing partnership with the Ontario SPCA, regularly donating pet food, litter, and supplies to support individuals and families facing hardship.

“Walmart Logistics is one of our biggest partners,” said Bonnie Bishop, East Regional Manager of Community Outreach for the Ontario SPCA. “They donate cat food, dog food, litter, and more on a regular basis, allowing us to distribute these resources to food banks and individuals in need.”

Locally, donations have supported organizations like Centre 105 and Agape, as well as been distributed directly through the OSPCA’s Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Animal Centre. At a recent parvo vaccination clinic for low-income pet owners held at Nativity, the OSPCA gave out over 2,100 pounds of pet supplies.

“We don’t want people to feel like they have to give up their pets because of financial difficulties,” said Bishop. “This partnership helps ensure pets can stay with the families who love them.”