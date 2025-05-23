Typhoons Coach Recognized

JASON SETNYK

Steve Provost has been named this year’s recipient of the Dick Mulligan Award, honouring his exceptional dedication to community hockey. Known for his passion and mentorship, Provost coaches two teams and is praised for his commitment on and off the ice.

He’s described as a coach who goes beyond teaching the game-instilling confidence, teamwork, and self-belief in every player. Parents and colleagues say his enthusiasm is infectious and that he makes each girl feel seen and supported. These characteristics made him a worthy recipient.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive the Dick Mulligan Award and deeply thankful for all the support,” said Provost. “I am beyond lucky to have had amazing coaches, trainers, managers, executives, and parents with whom I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside. Their dedication, passion, and teamwork make all the difference.”