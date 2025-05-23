Typhoons Coach Recognized

May 23, 2025 at 18 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
Comment count:
Typhoons Coach Recognized
Steve Provost proudly holds the Dick Mulligan Award. (Photo : (Photo: Submitted))

JASON SETNYK

Steve Provost has been named this year’s recipient of the Dick Mulligan Award, honouring his exceptional dedication to community hockey. Known for his passion and mentorship, Provost coaches two teams and is praised for his commitment on and off the ice.

He’s described as a coach who goes beyond teaching the game-instilling confidence, teamwork, and self-belief in every player. Parents and colleagues say his enthusiasm is infectious and that he makes each girl feel seen and supported. These characteristics made him a worthy recipient.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive the Dick Mulligan Award and deeply thankful for all the support,” said Provost. “I am beyond lucky to have had amazing coaches, trainers, managers, executives, and parents with whom I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside. Their dedication, passion, and teamwork make all the difference.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Support for CMHA Served Hot
Local News

Support for CMHA Served Hot

JASON SETNYK