UCDSB Approves Budget and Land Purchase

June 29, 2025 at 10 h 00 min
UCDSB Trustees. (Photo : : UCDSB)

JASON SETNYK

Trustees with the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) have passed a balanced budget for the 2025-26 school year and approved the purchase of land in Cornwall for a new secondary school.

The $470.0 million budget, presented by Chief Business Officer Jeremy Hobbs on June 18, includes $67.2 million in special education (an 8.3% increase), $71.9 million in capital projects, $3.6 million in Indigenous education, and a $1.4 million boost to school budgets. A $2.1 million Rural and Northern Education Allocation will support digital learning, All-In Sports, and other rural initiatives. Revenues are projected at $470.4 million, leaving a modest $0.4 million surplus.

According to Hobbs, the budget maintains high-quality instruction, supports facility improvements, and includes strategies to manage long-term financial risks.

Trustees also approved purchasing three properties to build a new 1,400-student high school consolidating Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School (CCVS) and St. Lawrence Secondary School (SLSS). Two Marleau Avenue lots will be funded by the Ministry of Education, while a third on Nick Kaneb Drive will use proceeds from surplus property sales.

