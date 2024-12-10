Ugly Christmas Sweaters Add Festive Fun to Pub Night

The Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its final Chamber Pub Night of 2024 on Tuesday, November 26, at the Jet Set Pub, bringing together local business owners and community members for a festive evening of networking and holiday cheer. Attendees embraced the holiday spirit by participating in an Ugly Sweater Contest while enjoying the pub’s cozy atmosphere, delicious food, and lively conversation.

Cristian Urroz, President of the Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce, reflected on the event’s success, which drew over 50 professionals. “As we wrap up events for the year, seeing so many people come out for the final Pub Night of 2024 was great. It was a wonderful trifecta of a good spot as it was hosted at the Dev Centre’s Jet Set Pub, good food, and good company, many of which repped their ‘ugly’ Christmas sweaters for thenight’s theme,” Urroz stated.

The night also highlighted the importance of supporting local businesses during the holiday season. Urroz emphasized, “Shopping locally is perhaps one of the most helpful things we can do to help our community thrive! Whether buying products, booking services, or working with local people, those choices enable local businesses to reinvest in the community we call home!”

Kristen MacDonell, owner of MacDonell Family Physiotherapy, echoed these sentiments. “The Chamber of Commerce Holiday Pub Night was well attended, with everyone donning their ‘ugly Christmas sweater’ attire. There was mingling and networking, and you felt a buzz of excitement as small business owners shared their plans for the upcoming year, all while enjoying the wonderful food and atmosphere at the newly re-opened Jet Set Pub,” she exclaimed.

MacDonell also praised local initiatives promoting holiday shopping. “We are so fortunate to have such unique opportunities to shop locally for the holidays—especially now with the uncertainty of Canada Post! When you purchase from a small business locally, it means that much more to the business owner and our community at large,” she added.

The Chamber’s year-end Pub Night combined holiday cheer with meaningful discussions about the importance of supporting local businesses, setting the tone for the holiday season ahead.