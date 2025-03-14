United Way Centraide SDG launches Period Promise Product Drive

The United Way Centraide SDG (UWC SDG) is bringing back its menstrual hygiene product drive for the fifth year with a new name and twist to boost donations from now to March 26. The campaign includes new drop- off locations across our region and a finale “Fill the Cup” event hosted at Booster Juice Cornwall March 26.

Last year, over 1,300 products were collected and donated to 19 organizations across Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, Cornwall and Akwesasne (SDGCA) – including food banks, health organizations, women’s shelters, and youth organizations that touch every part of our region. Some organizations included Agape Centre, Akwesasne Family Wellness Program, BGC Cornwall/SDG, Children’s Aid Society, Community Food Share, Cornwall Hospital (Community Addiction & Mental Health Services), House of Lazarus, Naomi House, Salvation Army Cornwall, and Society of Saint Vincent de Paul in Alexandria.

The need for menstrual hygiene products continues to be a concern locally. According to the government of Canada, one in six Canadians who menstruate has personally experienced period poverty. This rises to one in four if the household earns less than $40,000 a year, which is the reality for nearly 50% of adults living in SDGCA.

“As we mark the fifth year, this product drive remains an important initiative in our communities as the cost of living continues to impact so many of us. Nobody should have to choose between feeding their family and being able to afford basic hygiene products,” said Juliette Labossière, Executive Director of UWC SDG, “Our goal continues to be bridging that gap by helping local organizations across our region provide reliable access to these products so no one has to go without.”

Period Promise is part of a larger United Way effort across Canada to push for menstrual hygiene product donations to address period poverty locally. Although part of a national network, this product drive is 100% local; all donations stay in SDGCA.

Below are a few different ways to support this year’s Period Promise product drive:

Drop off menstrual hygiene products from now to March 25 at one of 12 drop-off locations in Cornwall, Maxville, Long Sault, Avonmore, Winchester, and Chesterville. See the full list at unitedwaysdg.com/what-we-do/period-promise

Donate products through an Amazon Wish List or send a monetary donation to UWC SDG to purchase menstrual hygiene products.

Set up a workplace campaign with your colleagues. Register on the UWC web site.

Help “Fill a Cup” March 26 at Booster Juice Cornwall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.