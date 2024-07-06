United Way Elects New Chair at AGM

July 6, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 37 min on June 27, 2024
Reading time: 2 min 30 s
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
United Way Elects New Chair at AGM
Executive Director Juliette Labossière, Vice Chair Chantal Gilmour, and Past Chair Craig Fuller at the AGM. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The United Way Centraide SDG hosted its 2024 Annual General Meeting on June 26 at the Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Center. The event reflected on a year of impactful work in 2023/2024 and highlighted significant milestones, fundraising achievements, and the election of the new Board of Directors for 2024-2025.

Gerard McDonald was elected as Chair, succeeding Craig Fuller, who now serves as Past Chair. The new board also includes Chantal Gilmour as Vice Chair, Kris McCarthy as Secretary, and Wendy McDonald as Treasurer. Other members are Heather Megill (Labour Representative) and directors Scott Szabadka, Chantal Bakker, Binal Bhavsar, Shannon Ferguson, and Mel Merpaw. The youth directors are Leland Selwood, Jacob Pilon, and Olivia Soares.

The financial statement presented at the meeting revealed a clean audit opinion from MNP and a notable increase in revenues to $1,559,243, up from $955,601 the previous year. Of this, 71% was directly reinvested into the community, with substantial contributions from campaign revenues, donors, The Last Resort Project, and fundraising events. A new fundraiser, Over the Edge, played a crucial role in raising a part of the $217,804, a significant increase from $155,461 in 2023.

Community investment remained a priority, with the United Way disbursing $388,000 in Community Investment Grants to 13 agencies supporting 16 different programs, including Meals on Wheels Cornwall and SASS For Women. Additionally, $315,000 from the Community Services Recovery Fund was allocated to eight organizations, such as Centre 105 and Diversity Cornwall. Nine youth-led projects received $17,000, while $440,635 was directed towards housing initiatives like Last Resort.

Outgoing Chair Craig Fuller expressed the organization’s commitment to long-term solutions for community issues, stating, “The team is about making significant changes in the community… we’re focusing on certain issues and looking for long-term solutions.”

Juliette Labossière, Executive Director of the United Way Centraide SDG, underscored the importance of community support and fundraising, highlighting the success of the Over the Edge event.

Labossière also addressed pressing issues such as homelessness, food insecurity, and mental health. She noted, “As a full-time single mom of two, I would need to be on the sunshine list to qualify for a mortgage in our region. Only 24% of people in our region, if they had to start all over again, could afford to get into home ownership.”

She also cited alarming statistics on mental health from a 2022 Eastern Ontario Health Unit study, revealing that 45% of the population felt hopeless at least twice a month, and 11% had suicidal thoughts or self-harm intentions.

Newly elected Chair Gerard McDonald emphasized the organization’s future focus, saying, “We will focus on addressing poverty stigma and creating awareness by leveraging data-driven engagement, fostering a community of change-makers, communicating our impact, and sharing knowledge and information.”

The meeting included the presentation of several awards. Craig Fuller received the Board Award for his six-year term and service. The 2024 United Way Community Award was bestowed upon the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp, while the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall was named Business of the Year. Bobbi Latour received the Lew Stanley Award, and Diversity Cornwall was honored as Agency of the Year.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Township of South Glengarry Plants 80 Trees at Glen Gordon Park with RRCA and CDHS
Local News

Township of South Glengarry Plants 80 Trees at Glen Gordon Park with RRCA and CDHS

South Glengarry’s Glen Gordon Park is now home to 80 new trees thanks to a partnership between the…