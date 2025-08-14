United Way Passes Gala Torch to Agape

JASON SETNYK

A longstanding winter tradition is entering a new chapter. The United Way of Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (United Way SD&G) is officially passing the torch of its signature Holiday Gala (Wine & Gourmet Tastings) fundraiser to the Agape Centre. Beginning in 2025/2026, the beloved annual event, featuring dinner, auctions, and entertainment, will be hosted by Cornwall’s largest food bank and soup kitchen.

“It’s exciting to be passing the torch on of our annual wine event to Agape,” said United Way SD&G Executive Director Juliette Labossière, who stepped away on July 25 for a temporary medical leave to undergo breast cancer treatment. “We’re taking a new direction in our office-a new way of fundraising, a new way of building relationships with donors-but we’re really happy to see that it will continue to benefit the community in years to come.”

“In a region like Cornwall and SDG, which is incredibly generous but not a huge market, working together is vital,” Labossière explained. “If this can help Agape-especially at a time when we know food insecurity is growing-we’re happy to see them benefit.”

Several longtime volunteers from the United Way wine committee will also support Agape with the transition.

Agape Centre Executive Director Lisa Duprau called the opportunity a welcome surprise. “The offer was made to us, and we jumped all over it,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to have a large fundraiser. Fundraising is becoming more challenging, and with food insecurity on the rise, we’re being very strategic.”

The inaugural Agape-led Holiday Gala will take place January 24, 2026.