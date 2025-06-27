United Way SDG Celebrates Progress, Acknowledges Funding Challenges

JASON SETNYK

The United Way/Centraide of Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry gathered with community partners, donors, and supporters at the OPG Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre on Tuesday, June 17, for its 2025 Annual General Meeting, offering a reflection on the past year’s achievements and challenges.

Executive Director Juliette Labossière opened the meeting by introducing her small but dedicated team. “All together, on this very day, we only equate to 5.5 full-time employees,” she noted. “And yet, the achievements of the past year are nothing short of a miracle.” Despite limited resources and rising demand for services, United Way SDG brought in over $1 million in revenue and directly impacted more than 30,000 lives.

Guided by a new strategic plan focused on relationship-building, storytelling, and sustainability, Labossière emphasized a shift away from event-based fundraising. One notable farewell was to the organization’s annual Wine Gala. “Karen and Ray, and the Wine Committee, helped raise over $700,000 over the years,” she said. “We can never truly thank them enough.”

United Way SDG invested 77 cents of every dollar directly back into the community, including more than half a million dollars toward housing and homelessness. Labossière highlighted the Last Resort Program, developed by United Way SDG and administered by House of Lazarus and Agape, which kept 304 individuals or families housed in 2024. “For nearly the cost of one family home in our region, we supported hundreds,” she said.

Mental health, food security, and poverty reduction were also key focus areas. Labossière cited rural self-harm rates, rising food bank visits-nearly 46,000 over the past year-and regional income inequality as urgent issues the organization is tackling through intervention, advocacy, and upstream solutions. “We’re not just funding good things-we’re working to fund the right things,” she explained.

The meeting also celebrated standout contributions through its annual awards.

Kris Mccarthy received the 2025 Board Award for his compassion, leadership, and commitment to equity and inclusion, particularly through his work with the IDEA Coalition.

Service Canada (Cornwall) was recognized with the Payroll Award, having donated over $120,000 through workplace campaigns over the past 25 years.

Cornwall Electric received the Business Award for launching its own fundraising event and ongoing collaborative efforts with United Way SDG to assist clients in urgent need.

The Lew Stanley Award, honouring exceptional personal commitment, went to Ann Small of St. Lawrence College Cornwall Campus, who organized multiple fundraisers, personally donated at a leadership level, and championed the Over the Edge event.

Finally, the Community Impact Award was presented to House of Lazarus. “They are so connected, so empathetic, so humane, that they pull off miracles,” said Labossière, recounting a recent example where the organization helped a single mother of four avoid eviction. “This organization is a powerhouse when it comes to social justice.”

While the AGM offered well-earned celebration, Labossière didn’t shy away from the uncertainties ahead. “We’re forecasting another deficit year if we can’t increase donations,” she acknowledged.

“But with that fear, there is opportunity. We are hopeful because we’ve seen what we can do-together.”