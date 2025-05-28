University Study: Fewer Degrees, Less Income Compared to Province

JASON SETNYK

On May 26, Cornwall City Council received the results of an economic feasibility study commissioned from the University of Ottawa and conducted by PwC. The study explored the potential for bringing university programming to the city, outlining both opportunities and challenges.

Dr. Yves Pelletier, Associate Vice-President, Francophonie at the University of Ottawa, presented the findings and noted the city’s unique demographics. “Cornwall is outperforming the province when it comes to attracting immigrants and non-permanent residents,” said Pelletier, pointing to a 20.5% increase in immigrants-double the provincial average-and a nearly 300% increase in non-permanent residents.

However, he warned that the city is underperforming in post-secondary attainment, with only 12.4% of residents holding a university degree, compared to 32.3% across Ontario. This 20-point difference is closely tied to the city’s economic challenges. The average individual income in Cornwall is $41,280-27% lower than the provincial average.

Pelletier emphasized that Cornwall is losing young people at an alarming rate. Between 2016 and 2021, the city saw a 13.6% decline in residents aged 20 to 24-an age group typically pursuing post-secondary education. This hints that many youth are leaving Cornwall to study elsewhere and may not return.

Next, Pelletier emphasized the long-term economic benefits of establishing university programs, citing North Bay’s Nipissing University as a relevant case study. “If Nipissing’s model were replicated in Cornwall, the potential economic contribution could reach $123 million annually,” he explained, adding that programs would need to align with local labour market needs.

Councillor Fred Ngoundjo responded with urgency: “Our community is struggling. We are 20% lower in bachelor degrees and 27% lower in income than the province. If we want people to afford housing, they need better salaries-and for that, they need qualifications.”

Councillor Carilyne Hébert offered a more cautious perspective. “I fully support expanding education, but we need to be smart about it. Our workforce is concentrated in healthcare, social services, retail, and construction-sectors typically served by college programs. I’m not convinced that university programming is the right fit without first addressing housing and infrastructure.”

Councillor Syd Gardiner, a long-time proponent of a university in Cornwall, voiced optimism. “We need to move ahead. We’ve tried before and now we have data and community support. There are creative solutions like using existing infrastructure such as the Nav Centre.” Devcore acquired the Nav Centre in 2022.

Councillor Dean Hollingsworth agreed on the importance of post-secondary options but suggested a different approach: “Instead of pushing for a university, why not invest in transforming St. Lawrence College into a polytechnical institute? That could better meet the city’s needs.”

Councillor Claude McIntosh echoed support for trades training. “We need skilled trades more than degrees in history. A polytech model might make more sense.”

Responding to concerns, Dr. Pelletier framed the issue as a classic dilemma: “We’re entering a bit of a philosophical response, a bit of a chicken and egg, what comes first? Your economy is more geared towards trades and towards lower paying jobs. That’s what this data has shown from StatsCan.” He argued that without local access to higher education, Cornwall risks remaining locked in a cycle of limited opportunity and lower wages, making the case that education and economic diversification must advance together.

Dr. Pelletier pointed to research indicating that students are more than 50% less likely to pursue university education if the institution is located more than 80 kilometres away from where they live.

Furthermore, Dr. Pelletier emphasized that the study now provides Cornwall with a strong foundation to build a business case for government support. By aligning with demonstrated community needs-such as skill development in healthcare, engineering, and business leadership-and drawing on validated data from Statistics Canada, the city can make a compelling pitch to both the federal and provincial governments.

He concluded, “The ball is in your court. You now have the data and a compelling case. The next step is deciding how to act.”

Despite differing views, all councillors agreed on one thing: education is key to Cornwall’s future prosperity. A follow-up report from administration will return to Council at a future meeting, outlining possible next steps.