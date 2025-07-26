Unlocking Funding for Rural Growth

JASON SETNYK

A well-attended Funders Forum held Thursday, July 10 at the Benson Centre connected local organizations with representatives from several Ontario ministries to discuss available funding programs that support economic development, workforce training, and small business growth.

The Summer Funders Forum Series is travelling to communities across the province to raise awareness of financial support available to rural municipalities, nonprofits, and businesses. The Cornwall stop featured presentations from the Ministry of Rural Affairs (MRA), Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development (MLITSD), Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade (MEDJCT), and the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness (OMAFA).

“This event was organized by the province, and we have five ministries here that are going to present on funding and support programs they have in place to support local businesses and organizations,” said Bob Peters, Manager of Economic Development for the City of Cornwall. “It’s important for all local businesses and organizations-nonprofit or for-profit-to understand the support landscape… so that they can take advantage of programs if they’re the right fit.”

Peters emphasized that funding windows are often set province-wide or federally, and the forum helps ensure the Cornwall region is prepared to apply and access its fair share.

The forum highlighted multiple programs including the Rural Ontario Development (ROD) Program, which replaces the RED program and will deliver $20 million in funding over two years. Outcomes of the ROD program include supporting workforce development, job retention, and investment attraction, while addressing economic barriers in rural and Indigenous communities.

Alex de Wit, Rural Economic Advisor with the Ministry of Rural Affairs, presented on the ROD program and its objectives. “We’re coordinating this across the province to get out into rural communities and make sure people are aware of the different funding available to them,” said de Wit. “We have Funders Forums like this one happening in Cornwall, Casselman, Prescott, Smiths Falls, Kingston, Eganville, and Renfrew throughout July.”

De Wit noted the cross-ministry collaboration behind the initiative, including support from ministries responsible for tourism, culture, gaming, and sport.

The Skills Development Fund (SDF), managed by MLITSD, was also discussed. It focuses on upskilling, employer-led training, workforce development, and preparing communities to respond to labour market shifts. The most recent application window (Round 5) ran from July 29 to October 11, 2024, supporting initiatives aligned with skilled trades and in-demand sectors.