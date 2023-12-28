City of Cornwall

From September until December, you may have seen someone observing, analyzing, and measuring City-owned trees. An urban tree inventory was being conducted by Jill Ren, a recent McGill University graduate.

The main objective of a tree inventory is to create a database for future planning. This will allow the City to properly manage its tree assets. The City’s Parks and Landscaping Department will use the database to schedule tree maintenance and identify tree health issues. I’m looking forward to providing outreach to inform residents about trees in our parks and our urban forest. The inventory will also be useful to help maintain diversity in the parks and street tree populations.

Jill’s academic journey began at Dalhousie University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in integrated environmental management. Her passion for environmental management and sustainability led her to pursue a Master of Science degree at McGill University. She has a strong interest in urban planning, conservation, and municipal development.

The Urban Tree Inventory project was made possible thanks to funding from the Canadian Parks and Recreation Association’s Youth Employment and Skills Strategy Program. For more information on this project, please contact Parks & Landscaping Supervisor, Todd Lalonde at tlalonde@cornwall.ca.