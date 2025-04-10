Urgent appeal for foster parents

The Children’s Aid Society of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (CAS-SDG) is sounding the alarm as the number of available foster homes in the region has dropped to a historic low. With just 24 approved foster homes serving the entire region, the agency is urgently seeking at least 10 new families to meet the most basic placement needs.

“We’re at the lowest number of homes possible,” said Stephanie Powis, Child Protection Worker with the Resource and Adoption Team at CAS-SDG. “We used to have over 100 homes. Now, with only 24, we simply don’t have the luxury to keep children within their communities, schools, or close to their families.”

When there aren’t enough local placements, children may be sent to group homes or placed outside of their home communities, something CAS-SDG strives to avoid. “Our goal is always to reintegrate kids back into their own area. But with the lack of foster homes, sometimes we have no choice but to place them further away,” Powis explained.

The agency is looking for families of all types, including single parents, renters, and working professionals, to open their hearts and homes. “You don’t need to be married, own your own home, or be a stay-at-home parent,” said Powis. “We need homes for children of all ages, from newborns to 18-year-olds, and all backgrounds.”

Foster parents are supported through a team-based approach that includes child protection workers, youth workers, and even a contracted trauma therapist. CAS-SDG also provides financial compensation to cover the costs of food, clothing, shelter, and activities for the children in care.

The fostering process begins with contacting the agency. After an initial conversation, prospective caregivers meet with the Resource and Adoption Team and complete training programs including PRIDE (Parent Resources for Information, Development and Education) and SAFE (Structured Analysis and Family Evaluation).

“People have busy lives, but fostering doesn’t mean doing it alone,” said Powis. “We wrap services around our caregivers. You’re never on your own.”

CAS-SDG has launched a visible recruitment campaign across the region, with banners at community centres, reusable bags at local grocery stores, and direct outreach efforts. “We’re working hard to be present in the community,” Powis added.

For more information or to begin the process, visit https://fosterinsdg.ca or call the Children’s Aid Society of SDG at 613-933-2292 and ask to speak with the Screening Department.