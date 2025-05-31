Urgent fundraiser campaign

JASON SETNYK

Diversity Cornwall has launched an urgent fundraising campaign to help keep its downtown Cornwall office open. The “Raise the Roof” campaign is underway and aims to secure enough funding to maintain the vital community hub that provides support and services to 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals and their families.

“This space is more than an office-it’s a lifeline,” said Liz Quenville, President of Diversity Cornwall. “We are hosting this crucial fundraiser to raise funds to keep our downtown office open. Please give generously! All donations will be matched by TD and are eligible for a charitable tax receipt.”

TD Canada Trust has pledged to match every dollar donated-up to $7,500-until June 30. Funds raised will help cover office costs and ensure Diversity Cornwall can continue offering programs like peer support groups, gender-affirming services, and educational resources.

In addition to individual donations, community members are encouraged to form fundraising teams. “We would love it if you would consider putting together a team to help raise funds for our Raise the Roof Campaign,” added Quenville.

Early supporters of the campaign include The Right Move Team’s Jennifer Perkins, Moment.us Photography, The Children’s Aid Society of SD&G, and Centre 105 of the Anglican Diocese.

The campaign is live until June 30, and all donations-matched by TD-will help ensure the continued operation of this safe and inclusive space. Those wishing to contribute or start a fundraising team can visit: www.zeffy.com/peer-to-peer/raise-the-roof-3.