Uttering threats, shoplifting charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Raymond Ward, 44, of Ottawa, with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. Feb. 6, police responded to an unwanted person complaint. When the man was located he allegedly threatened to kill a CPS officer.

Shoplifting charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Daniel Bourdeau, 49, of Alexandria, with shoplifting and failing to comply with a probation order after he allegedly stole merchandise from a Ninth Street West business January 27.

Kenneth Gass, 55, of Cornwall, was charged with shoplifting and failing to comply with a probation order after he allegedly shoplifted at a Second Street East business Feb. 2.

B&E

Michael Woodfine, 26, of Cornwall, was charged Feb. 7 with being unlawfully in a dwelling house after police responded to a break and enter call.