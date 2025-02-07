Uttering threats, shoplifting charges

February 7, 2025 at 10 h 20 min
Reading time: 30 s
Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Uttering threats, shoplifting charges
Cornwall Police Service

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Raymond Ward, 44, of Ottawa, with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. Feb. 6,  police responded to an unwanted person complaint. When the man was located he allegedly threatened to kill a CPS officer.

Shoplifting charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Daniel Bourdeau, 49, of Alexandria, with shoplifting and failing to comply with a probation order after he allegedly stole merchandise from a Ninth Street West business January 27.

Kenneth Gass, 55, of Cornwall, was charged with shoplifting and failing to comply with a probation order after he allegedly shoplifted at a Second Street East business Feb. 2.

B&E

Michael Woodfine, 26, of Cornwall, was charged Feb. 7 with being unlawfully in a dwelling house after police responded to a break and enter call.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Shoplifting, uttering threat charges
Local News

Shoplifting, uttering threat charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Jarret Jodoin, 26, of Cornwall, with theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order after the man, who was bound by…

Local News

Assault, uttering threats charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 36-year-old Cornwall man with several offences including domestic assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats to cause death…

Assault with a weapon charge
Local News

Assault with a weapon charge

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 40-year-old Cornwall man with two counts of assault, five counts of domestic assault, four counts of domestic assault with a weapon…