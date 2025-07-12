Viau Ladies Wear – a Glengarry legacy retires

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Viau Ladies Wear has been a staple in Green Valley since 1967, providing more than just a place to shop for local women. Viau was the place where women could go to receive personal attention from owner Julie Viau Therriault; finding the right outfit that fit perfectly. This one-on-one help to make purchases seems to be a fading option for shopping and certainly will be missed by the generations of ladies that frequented Viau Ladies Wear for over 50 years.

The store offered in-stock Canadian designer outfits, the latest fashions for women of all ages and affordable clothing in sizes 2 to 22 for every occasion, plus the accessories to match. Customers were committed to supporting Viau Ladies Wear, knowing they could find the right outfit to give them confidence and a feeling of being uplifted. That was Julie’s personal touch. Since she took over the store from her parents in 1992, Julie has been fortunate to spend her hard-working career doing something that she loved. Even during the pandemic, Julie remained positive. She pivoted her focus to get her website updated for online shopping and began making weekly videos for social media, presenting the in-store fashions available for purchase.

When Julie decided it was time for the next chapter in her life, she gave herself five weeks to sell the store inventory. Most items were sold within five days, and what remained, Julie donated to Baldwin House, a safe refuge for abused women. Julie decided not to seek another buyer for the business; she wanted to retire for some ‘me time’, maintaining the high level of customer service & quality fashions that had been Viau’s legacy.

Before Viau Ladies Wear closed, Jennifer Treverton, Economic Development Officer for South Glengarry, presented a certificate to Julie Viau Therriault, congratulating her on her retirement, signed with good wishes from South Glengarry’s Council Members. Julie said closing the store for her retirement is bittersweet. She has worked many long hours over the years, but leaves with happy memories, knowing she has helped ladies of the community feel special in their chosen outfit and fortunate for the many friends she has made.

Julie’s next chapter begins with more time for family, coffee with friends, ticking off travel destinations on her bucket list, and when she is ready, a new home. To quote Partick Foley, “Retirement is a blank sheet of paper. It is a chance to redesign your life into something new and different,” and that’s just what Julie Viau Therriault has set out to do.