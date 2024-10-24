Violent crimes and drug offences on the rise in North Glengarry

Violent crimes and drug-related offences are on the rise in North Glengarry Township.

At the most recent municipal council meeting, Ontario Provincial Police Sergeant Malcolm MacPherson reported on the crime statistics in the municipality from January to September 2024.

While the number of sexual assaults is down, violent crime has risen by 14.3 per cent in the first nine months of this year. There were 35 assaults reported from January to September 2023; between January and September of this year, 40 assaults were reported.

Property crimes are generally non-violent and include break and enter, car theft, non-motor vehicle theft under $5,000 and mischief. Overall, in North Glengarry, property crimes have decreased with break and enters down by 53.8 per cent, mischief down by 40.9 per cent and theft down by 15.9 per cent.

Unfortunately, fraud crimes in the township have increased slightly – a situation unfolding everywhere. As MacPherson explained, “Everybody is trying to scam someone.” Diligence is important, especially for senior residents of the community. Fraudsters can be convincing.

Drug crime has risen in North Glengarry since 2023 by 50 per cent, although the actual numbers remain low at six offences. Officers have also seen an increase in possession, and trafficking has grown from one count to four this year alone.

It is important to know that the clearance rate of crimes in the area, which measures the proportion of reported crimes resolved by an arrest or other means, has increased by 42.4 per cent. As well, unfounded crimes, reports that are investigated and found to be false, have risen by 9.4 per cent.

Councillor Michael Madden expressed his appreciation for the OPP assistance in reducing the number of ”nuisance” vehicles, those making too much noise, especially in residential areas. Councillors did request a stronger presence in enforcing speed limits in villages and on county roads. Deputy Mayor Carma Williams pointed out that some drivers are speeding through villages such as Maxville and Apple Hill.

Madden, recognizing resources are limited, suggested more patrols on roads such as Dornie and Power Dam.

Overall, North Glengarry continues to be a safe community with crime rates below the national average.