Violent crimes on the rise in South Glengarry

The violent crime rate in South Glengarry shot up last year, municipal council was told at its most recent meeting.

The total number of violent crimes reported increased by 26 per cent, from 79 cases in 2023 to 100 last year.

The number of assaults rose by 46 per cent, from 28 in 2023 to 41 in 2024, Ontario Provincial Police Staff Sergeant Normand Lamontagne said.

The number of sexual assaults increased by 15 per cent, from 13 in 2023 to 15 last year.

Other crimes against a person totalled 43, compared to 37 in 2023, an increase of 13 per cent.

Property crime increased by 7.6 per cent, from 170 to 183.

The Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry detachment investigated 23 cases of theft over $5,000, up from 22 the previous year. Fraud cases totalled 74, up from 63 in 2023. There were 49 cases of mischief, up from 33 in 2023. The number of break-ins dropped from 10 to 6 and the number of thefts under $5,000 dipped from 37 to 32.

Three possession of illicit drugs charges were laid, compared to one in 2023.

Domestic abuse

The OPP has put additional safeguards in place by re-establishing the position of Domestic Abuse Coordinator to respond to situations of assault.

Lamontagne also discussed the continued efforts of the OPP and RCMP to deal with car thefts.

If a stolen car is recovered on the 401 in South Glengarry, it counts towards the township’s property theft crimes. Lamontagne said that many cars located in SD&G were stolen from the Toronto area in the middle of the night.

He recommends car owners use tools such a steering wheel locking bars or ignition kill switches to deter thieves. Since these thefts are dependent on a quick getaway, anything that slows down the process and makes the theft less appealing will discourage the criminal.

Lamontagne outlined the goals for the OPP in South Glengarry for the upcoming year. The OPP and RCMP will have a larger presence in the Township, particularly along County Road 2.

An additional priority for OPP, through the Domestic Abuse Coordinator, will see officers who have investigated domestic violence crimes doing a follow-up check-in with the victims. These officers will be working closely with victim services to offer safety plans to help get the victim out of the situation.

Staffing continues to be of concern. New recruits often seek transfers and don’t tend to stay in rural areas. The OPP has forged an agreement with colleges for cadets to do a ride-along in rural Ontario so they can see what might be involved in a daily shift. Additionally, new recruits are being offered a one-year contract if they agree to work in SD&G.

South Glengarry has approximately a 75 per cent complement of OPP officers on duty, while other areas are only at 50 per cent. Maintaining a healthy workplace environment, managing mental stress for officers and juggling responsibilities of pressure from other agencies affect the number of officers available for shifts, and in turn, increase overtime charges by the OPP.