Volksfest Brings VW Enthusiasts Together

JASON SETNYK

The Volkswagen community gathered at Cornwall Centre Volkswagen on Saturday, August 16 for the annual Volksfest, a celebration of iconic vehicles and the people who love them. Over 50 Volkswagens filled the lot, ranging from classic Beetles and buses to modern models, drawing plenty of attention from curious onlookers and long-time fans alike.

Gregory Paquette, Parts Advisor at Cornwall Centre Volkswagen, said the tradition runs deep.

“We hosted our annual Volksfest event-it’s been going on in this region of Ontario for about 34 years now. When Mark Motors took over the dealership in May 2024, we knew we wanted to continue it. This year we had around 50 cars show up, and we’d say it was a great success.”

The day featured a bbq, music, and stories from proud owners. For Paquette, the diversity of vehicles and their caretakers is what makes the event special.

“There was a wide variety of old Volkswagens that showed up-the Beetles, the buses, some old Jettas, small GTIs-and it was really nice to just bring the community together.”

He explained the enduring appeal of vintage models: “There’s a sense of pride just being able to maintain them for so long. You have some of these buses that come in with over 500,000 km, and you ask yourself, wow, that has to take a lot of love and passion. Some people are the fifth or sixth owners, and they just want to carry it on to preserve the history of Volkswagen.”

As for his personal favorite, Paquette didn’t hesitate: “I’ve got to say the Beetle, honestly. My parents have owned half a dozen, and it was one of the first cars I ever drove. I will always love the little round headlights on the front of them.”

The event also featured a balloon-stuffed Taos contest, with Shawn Dixon correctly guessing the number of balloons to win a $500 detailing prize.