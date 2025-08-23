VR Makes Youth Learning Interactive

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall youth got a taste of cutting-edge technology on Thursday, August 7, as Poptronic VR brought immersive virtual reality experiences to the Boys and Girls Club summer camp at the Benson Centre. Using Meta Quest headsets, participants explored games like Job Simulator, Walkabout Mini Golf, Gorilla Tag, Among Us VR, and more.

“At Poptronic, we believe virtual reality is more than entertainment. It’s an educational and transformative experience,” said Kelly Bergeron, co-founder of Poptronic VR. “We’re thrilled to help bring this technology to kids in Cornwall, where it’s sparking curiosity, laughter, and learning all at once.”

Deborah Locke, Program Manager at the Boys and Girls Club, said VR has become a summer highlight. “We’ve partnered with Poptronic for the last three years to bring VR to our kids. It’s a hands-on experience that sparks curiosity and helps them see the world and each other through a different lens,” she said.

For 10-year-old Brady Burns, the experience was pure fun. Playing Fruit Ninja, he described it as “a very nice experience,” adding that the day had been “really fun so far.”

Poptronic VR will return to the Benson Centre this fall with monthly VR clubs for youth ages 8-16. Visit poptronic.ca for more info.