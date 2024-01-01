Waiting; are you good at it? Red lights, check-out lines, the doctor’s office, for the repairman, or for something in the mail.

Here’s our ‘after-Christmas’ character story. In the Bible, Luke chapter 2, Simeon was righteous and devout. He listened and was faithful as he took hold of a promise God gave him and wouldn’t let go until what was promised was fulfilled! Simeon was watching and waiting for the consolation of Israel, the Messiah who would bring redemption and deliverance to God’s people. He was waiting, watching and longing! It had been revealed to him by the Holy Spirit (very cool and special) that he wouldn’t die until he saw the Messiah! At the right time, Simeon was in the Temple in Jerusalem and “He took him (the baby) into his arms.” This is what he had been waiting so long for! Here is the promised provision for Israel, and for mankind. Salvation is not found in religious rituals, or a series of disciplines, or avoiding certain sins, or even in your good conduct. It’s found in a person. Jesus Christ. Simeon realized; “I see your provision. Here it is!”

Simeon learn about waiting on God- by waiting. Like this man had a Ph.D. in waiting! Do you like waiting? How often do we need to? Life doesn’t tend to be full of green lights, there’s delay. God’s plans for us often involves waiting. This is for our development, growth and maturity. But microwave ovens, faster Internet speeds and Amazon Prime have really spoiled us! Someone wrote: “Waiting is the ability to put my motor in neutral when I feel like stripping my gears.” Waiting is not easy. What exactly are you waiting for? What does that look like?

Here’s the top 5 Things people wait for: #5. Justice: our world cries out for justice. #4. Reconciliation; Person to person with families, spouses, siblings or friends. #3. Marriage. Yup! Waiting on God has rarely been trickier! #2. Conception. So personal, so emotional, so hard. God knows your heart. And #1, Healing. There’s nothing like waiting for healing! Remember- that God keeps His Promises. It’s never too late to wait.

This older man, Simeon, was so near the end! He was probably just a few feet from the finish line! He had been waiting, and God came through in such a wonderful way! The things you’re waiting for may be so close. God is faithful.

Pastor Jim