Walmart and Food Basics Donate Over $50,000 to Agapè Centre

The Agapè Center has received an extraordinary boost in its mission to combat food insecurity, with recent donations totaling more than $50,000 from Walmart Logistics and Food Basics.

On December 14, Walmart Logistics Cornwall presented a $25,000 check to the Agapè Center during its festive holiday celebrations. Thesurprise donation was a welcomed gesture that will go a long way in supporting the organization’s food bank, soup kitchen, and thrift store operations.

Lisa Duprau, Executive Director of the Agapè Centre, expressed her gratitude, noting the significance of these contributions. “It was a phenomenal week for us,” Duprau said. “The ‘Out of Reach’ program through Food Basics collected $26,644, thanks to the cashiers who asked for donations. I know people get tired of being asked to donate, but that $26,000 has a huge impact for us.”

Regarding Walmart’s contribution, Duprau shared her excitement about the surprise donation. “We didn’t know why we were going to Walmart this morning, but of course, we accepted the invitation. Their $25,000 donation was incredible and will help us meet the growing needs of our community,” she said.

The Agapè Center has emphasized the importance of community partnerships in its success, with these donations marking a high point in a challenging year. “The generosity of our community continues to overwhelm us. We love our community!” the organization shared on social media.