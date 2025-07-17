Walt Hamburger Rocks Bud’s Records

July 17, 2025 at 16 h 01 min
Walt Hamburger Rocks Bud’s Records
Owners Jason Lavoie and Emily Restoule with Walt Hamburger. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Wisconsin-based singer-songwriter Walt Hamburger made a stop in Cornwall on July 6 as part of his …And Louie! record release tour, performing a free show at Bud’s Records and Kool Things. The acoustic-punk artist is known for his blend of sharp humour, heartfelt lyrics, and energetic live sets.

“This is day four. I played Quebec City, Montreal, Ottawa-it’s been really good,” Hamburger said before the show.

The event marked the first in-store concert at Bud’s new location and was sponsored by Drop Dead Thread and Bud’s Records.

Hamburger’s latest album, …And Louie!, released on Thousand Islands Records, is a full band project-a shift from his earlier acoustic-driven work. “It’s more punk rock, but there’s still acoustic stuff,” he said. “I named the record after my dog, Louie. He always jumps in the middle of things, just like the album cover.”

Now an international touring artist, Hamburger credits Joey Cape of Lagwagon for giving him a second chance at music. “It was life-changing,” he said. “Now I get to do this internationally and build a little fanbase.”

