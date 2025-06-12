Warm Welcome for Craftsman’s Cafe

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall’s downtown has a new cafe blending Punjabi Sikh heritage with cozy charm. Craftman’s Cafe, located at 35A Second Street East, officially opened its doors on May 9, founded by husband-and-wife duo Prabhjeet Singh Bhamra and Rahet Bhamra.

“We were looking for a space for two years,” said Rahet. “We fell in love with the large windows and sunlight-it was so positive and inviting.”

Though originally from Ottawa, the couple is relocating to Cornwall after months of commuting to renovate the cafe themselves. “We did everything-painted, built tables, installed floors,” said Rahet.

With over a decade of hospitality experience, the couple brings a curated menu blending coffee, flatbreads, breakfast items, and Indian street food. “We’ll keep flipping the menu based on customer feedback,” said Prabhjeet. “The goal is to create a homely vibe.”

“The welcome from Cornwall has been amazing,” Rahet added. “We’re thankful and excited to give back through our service.”

Craftman’s Cafe is currently open, with the couple preparing to move to Cornwall full-time in July.