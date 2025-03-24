Warning downgraded

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) is downgrading its previous Flood Warning notice to a Water Safety Statement for its jurisdiction.

Water levels throughout the region are returning to normal for this time of year, however, they remain high in local creeks and rivers. During this time, fast-moving water, unstable banks, and melting or unstable ice may create hazardous conditions across the watershed. Residents are advised to exercise caution near all waterways.

While current conditions do not indicate flooding, the situation may change if temperatures rise rapidly or if significant rainfall occurs. Residents should remain vigilant and avoid potentially dangerous areas around rivers, streams, and other bodies of water.

Residents in North Glengarry should be aware that the RRCA is actively monitoring lake levels at Loch Garry, Middle Lake, and Mill Pond. Water levels in the Garry River, downstream of these lakes, may rise suddenly as part of necessary water level management.

This statement remains in effect until April 11 at 4 p.m.