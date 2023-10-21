WARRANT EXECUTED ON GLOUCESTER STREET RESIDENCE

October 20, 2023 — Changed at 14 h 22 min on October 20, 2023
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by the Cornwall Police Service
Comment count:
WARRANT EXECUTED ON GLOUCESTER STREET RESIDENCE

In the early hours of October 19th, 2023, the Cornwall Police service and members of Brockville Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police conducted a search warrant on a residence in the 500 block of Gloucester Street.

As a result of the police operation, Female, 60, of Cornwall, was charged in with the following offences;

  • Fail to comply with probation x2
  • Fail to comply with release order x 3
  • Assault with a weapon

It is alleged that the woman was bound by release orders with several conditions. She was also bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. While out on release, it is alleged she assaulted a person with a weapon. As a result of the search warrant, the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing.

The Cornwall Police Service would like to thank our policing partners; Brockville Police and the Ontario Provincial Police and our community partners; the Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service and the Cornwall and SDG Paramedic Service for their collaboration in this matter.

There are not concerns for public safety and the matter is before the Ontario Court of Justice.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall Typhoons Let’s Scare Hunger Food Drive
Local News

Cornwall Typhoons Let’s Scare Hunger Food Drive

The Cornwall Typhoons U9B Girls' Hockey Team is collecting non-perishable food items Sunday October 22nd at various locations in Cornwall…

United Way Centraide SDG to host 11th Annual Holiday Gala on November 25
Local News

United Way Centraide SDG to host 11th Annual Holiday Gala on November 25

The United Way Centraide Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (UWC SDG) is excited to announce that it’s…