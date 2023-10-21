WARRANT EXECUTED ON GLOUCESTER STREET RESIDENCE

In the early hours of October 19th, 2023, the Cornwall Police service and members of Brockville Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police conducted a search warrant on a residence in the 500 block of Gloucester Street.

As a result of the police operation, Female, 60, of Cornwall, was charged in with the following offences;

Fail to comply with probation x2

Fail to comply with release order x 3

Assault with a weapon

It is alleged that the woman was bound by release orders with several conditions. She was also bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. While out on release, it is alleged she assaulted a person with a weapon. As a result of the search warrant, the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing.

The Cornwall Police Service would like to thank our policing partners; Brockville Police and the Ontario Provincial Police and our community partners; the Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service and the Cornwall and SDG Paramedic Service for their collaboration in this matter.

There are not concerns for public safety and the matter is before the Ontario Court of Justice.