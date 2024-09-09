The following is a press release from SDG Counties.

It’s that time of year when the kids go back to school, the days start to get a little shorter – and wasps become troublesome.

The end of summer heralds the buzzing of wasps throughout SDG Counties as the pesky little yellow jackets swarm food, sting unlucky individuals and generally become a huge nuisance. Wasps are particularly aggressive in September/October as they desperately seek out new sources of food.

This year seems worse than others, in some areas of SDG Counties. One of the theories as to why wasps have been so troublesome this year is because of the mild winter our region just experienced. The mild conditions made it easier for wasp species to overwinter, resulting in less die-off and more yellow jackets in the spring.

Worker wasps spend the summer collecting dead insects to feed their larvae. When wasps feed their grubs, the young ones secrete a sweet substance that the wasps in turn ingest as kind of a sweet reward for having done their work.

But at the end of summer, when the queen stops producing larvae, the worker wasps have no one to feed – and no sugary reward. As a consequence, wasps start looking elsewhere for food…which is when they become a problem for the rest of us.

Here are ways to cope.

When outdoors, wear shoes, especially in grassy areas.

Do not leave drinks or food in accessible areas.

Keep windows and doors properly screened.

Keep garbage in sealed receptacles.

Do not swat at wasps as it increases the likelihood of an aggressive reaction.

If you get stung, apply a cold compress to help reduce pain and swelling.

Apply 0.5 or one per cent hydrocortisone cream, calamine lotion, or a baking soda paste to the stung area.

Take an antihistamine to reduce itching.

The signs and symptoms of a sting disappear in a day or two. However, some people experience delayed reactions to wasp stings. If the symptoms worsen or persist, please call your doctor.

Severe wasp sting reaction:

If you experience any of the following reactions to a sting, please seek immediate medical attention.