Watch for familiar places on Amazing Race

August 21, 2024 at 15 h 19 min
By Richard Mahoney
Watch for some familiar faces and locations when The Amazing Race Canada airs on CTV August 27 at 9 p.m.

The episode will include contests filmed earlier this summer at the Glengarry Highland Games site at Maxville, the Lost Villages Museum, and the Long Sault Parkway.

“We are delighted to welcome the racers to a region of the country that is steeped in natural beauty, history, and culture,” said Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale. “Attracting this unique and popular competition to our region will showcase to a national TV audience some of the highlights we locals love, and invite viewers from across Canada to come and spend time in our beautiful community.”

A public viewing is being hosted at Shoeless Joe’s Grill on Brookdale Avenue. To reserve your spot and join the excitement, call 613-935-6410.

