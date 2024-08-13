Watch out for motorcyclists

August 13, 2024
By Richard Mahoney
OPP issues appeal to motorists.

The East Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is calling on all motor vehicle operators to take steps to avoid more tragedies on the roads.

There have been several fatal motorcycle collisions recently across eastern Ontario, bringing the total number of deaths on OPP-patrolled roadways this year to 11, up from eight at this time last year. Fatal collisions, or accidents resulting in serious injuries, are not solely the responsibility of the motorcycle riders. In many cases, the drivers of cars or trucks are at fault, says the OPP.

The OPP will have aircraft enforcement in eastern Ontario this week, focusing on speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and occupant restraints.

The primary causes of motorcycle collisions have included excessive speed, failing to yield the right of way/unsafe passing or riders losing control of their motorcycles. Most happen on the highway and not at intersections.

“Everyone wants to get to their destination safely, but everyone operating a vehicle on roads and highways, whether it has two wheels or more, must take responsibility for their driving behavior,” notes Superintendent Darryl Sigouin, OPP East Region Headquarters.

Motorcyclists must do their part by staying within the speed limit and complying with all traffic laws. All other drivers must be pay attention to the road and watch for motorcycles.

 

