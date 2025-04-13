Water, housing, tariffs top city priorities

The City of Cornwall has issued a statement “to reaffirm our commitment to the key issues that directly impact our community. With a growing need for affordable housing, the urgent requirement for a secondary water intake, and the ongoing threat of US tariffs, these priorities require immediate attention and action from all levels of government.”

Housing: The demand for safe, affordable and accessible housing continues to grow. The city is focused on working towards solutions that ensure all residents have access to various types of housing that meet those needs. “We are committed to working with our regional partners and federal government partners to identify solutions and secure support for the development of affordable housing options for our community and region.

Secondary Water Intake: The City of Cornwall needs a secondary water intake to ensure a reliable water supply for our residents. This measure will secure our resources and protect against potential disruptions. Financial support from provincial and federal government partners is essential to bring this project to fruition and ensure its successful implementation.”

Support Amid US Tariffs: U.S tariffs are creating serious challenges for businesses and the economy. The city urges the removal of these tariffs, as they disrupt integrated supply chains, raise costs for businesses and consumers, and jeopardize jobs. As an active member of the Border Mayors Alliance, the city is calling for stronger efforts to maintain open and fair trade between Canada and the United States. “We will continue to work with the Association of Municipalities of Ontario and Federation of Canadian Municipalities to ensure that our local businesses receive the support needed to weather economic pressures,” the city said.

“Reaffirming these advocacy points is essential to the well-being and progression of our city. We must continue to champion these causes to ensure a prosperous future for all residents,” said Katherine Wells, Director of Government Relations & Corporate Priorities.

“The City of Cornwall is committed to working in partnership with the provincial and federal government to tackle these issues. All partners working together is key to identifying practical solutions and achieving the best outcomes for our community.”