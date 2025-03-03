“We are not going anywhere,” assures St. Lawrence College head

“We are not going anywhere,” states St. Lawrence College President and CEO Glenn Vollebregt.

He has issued the following statement.

SLC is evolving to meet the needs of today’s students and our communities in Brockville and Cornwall. The college has undergone significant changes in recent months as we have reduced our program offerings, reduced and restructured our team, and begun work to adapt our operations.

Federal immigration policy changes have reduced international students’ access to study in Ontario, a situation exacerbated by a provincial funding and tuition model for post-secondary education that has left us underfunded for close to a decade. Along with other Ontario colleges, SLC has taken action to remain financially sustainable. SLC is addressing a $25 million deficit for the upcoming year caused by a sharp drop in enrollment, with impacts beginning this spring.

Repositioning our Brockville and Cornwall locations as Learning Centres is part of how SLC is adapting to this new reality.

Many things about SLC’s Brockville and Cornwall locations will remain the same. Most notably, the fact we are not going anywhere – we are not leaving the communities that we serve. My commitment through these changes is to preserve our presence throughout Eastern Ontario. That means providing learning, living, study, and social spaces for our students in Brockville and Cornwall.

The following outlines some of what is staying the same at SLC’s Learning Centres:

Each SLC location will continue to have an on-site campus health centre.

We will continue to have on-campus residences.

Each SLC location will feature food services and gathering spaces – including catering, dining areas, vending machines, cafés, and/or pop-up food vendors.

In-person program delivery will continue in the learning spaces and labs on each campus. As work progresses on other initiatives (i.e., digital transformation), we hope to update those spaces accordingly in time.

Tech-enabled, accessible individual and shared study areas, and dedicated quiet study zones and spaces will be preserved and increased in time as we know this is a priority for our students.

SLC locations will continue to include office space for staff and faculty, and flexible workspaces employees can book as needed. Additionally, college facilities remain available for external groups to book.

Our commitment to providing an environment where everyone can learn, work, and enjoy themselves safely remains – security and SLC’s health and safety committees and team will continue their good work.

The following positions what will shift in terms of delivery method or process:

Some functions and resources like accessing certain library materials, student career and accessibility services, bookstore products, information from the Registrar’s Office, and academic support services will be modernized to provide service via multiple channels which could be in-person and/or virtually.

Library spaces will be reimagined to optimize and increase the quiet spaces students need, and more materials will be accessed digitally in keeping with the convenience and flexibility it grants students.

I encourage folks to embrace that St. Lawrence College is evolving. We are re-writing how post-secondary education looks across our three locations and we will be leveraging innovative tools, modern platforms, and new opportunities to support our students where, how, and when they need to be supported.

Through all of this, I remain hopeful that the Ontario government will see our efforts as a demonstration of our adaptability and commitment to supporting regional economic growth. I am optimistic that they will join us in evolving our funding and tuition model so that we can continue to meet the needs of Ontario’s labour market and drive economic growth.

We will be inviting our internal and external communities to contribute to how this evolution takes shape. Information on engagement opportunities will be shared shortly.

SLC has attracted students to learn, live, and work in Eastern Ontario while serving the needs of industry and our shared communities for 60 years. We intend to do what is necessary – with the help of our communities – to continue doing so for another 60 years.