“We can be the envy of Ontario”

December 18, 2024 — Changed at 8 h 48 min on December 17, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Comment count:
“We can be the envy of Ontario”
Council members pose with SD&G’s new Warden Martin Lang. (left to right) South Glengarry Mayor Lachlan McDonald, South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad, North Stormont Mayor Francois Landry, North Stormont Deputy Mayor Steve Densham, South Dundas Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre, South Stormont Deputy Mayor Andrew Guindon, North Glengarry Mayor Jamie MacDonald, North Glengarry Deputy Mayor Carma Williams and North Dundas Mayor Tony Fraser. (Photo : Kim Burton Schram)

South Glengarry Deputy Mayor Martin Lang was sworn in as Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Warden in front of family, friends, previous Wardens and dignitaries December 13.

North Glengarry Mayor and outgoing SD&G Warden, Jamie MacDonald, placed the Warden’s pin on the lapel of Martin Lang’s suit to complete the transfer of power.

Lang acknowledged he had “big shoes to fill,” particularly those of MacDonald who has served three terms as Warden. MacDonald “acted with passion and professionalism this year as Warden of SDG Counties, and I must thank him as well for being an incredible advocate for our region.”

“I am excited to build on the strong relationships we have with our local municipalities, the City of Cornwall, the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, Prescott-Russell, and our dedicated federal and provincial representatives, MP Eric Duncan and MPP Nolan Quinn. By continuing to collaborate, I believe we can make our region the envy of Ontario,” Lang stated.

He spoke of his home, Fraserfield, which originally belonged to Alexander Fraser, the first Warden of the Eastern District, now the counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry.

Senator Bernadette Clement expressed the people’s trust in local government was powerful and that Lang, in accepting this position, was keeping the trust in institutions alive by serving the public and connecting to the community. MP Eric Duncan noted the importance of good people stepping up to take on important roles in local government. Ontario Regional Chief of the 133 First Nations Abram Benedict acknowledged the work Lang has done for the region, including the people of Akwesasne. MPP Nolan Quinn remarked that Lang, along with other SD&G wardens, had been excellent mentors and that the United Counties were sure to benefit from Lang’s leadership. Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale noted the importance of the partnership Cornwall has with SD&G.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

11th Stuff the Studio Breaks Records
Local News

11th Stuff the Studio Breaks Records

The 11th Annual Stuff the Studio food drive, hosted by Boom 101.9 and 104.5 Fresh Radio, collected an astonishing 33,000 pounds of food and over $15,000 in cash and gift cards…