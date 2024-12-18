“We can be the envy of Ontario”

South Glengarry Deputy Mayor Martin Lang was sworn in as Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Warden in front of family, friends, previous Wardens and dignitaries December 13.

North Glengarry Mayor and outgoing SD&G Warden, Jamie MacDonald, placed the Warden’s pin on the lapel of Martin Lang’s suit to complete the transfer of power.

Lang acknowledged he had “big shoes to fill,” particularly those of MacDonald who has served three terms as Warden. MacDonald “acted with passion and professionalism this year as Warden of SDG Counties, and I must thank him as well for being an incredible advocate for our region.”

“I am excited to build on the strong relationships we have with our local municipalities, the City of Cornwall, the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne, Prescott-Russell, and our dedicated federal and provincial representatives, MP Eric Duncan and MPP Nolan Quinn. By continuing to collaborate, I believe we can make our region the envy of Ontario,” Lang stated.

He spoke of his home, Fraserfield, which originally belonged to Alexander Fraser, the first Warden of the Eastern District, now the counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry.

Senator Bernadette Clement expressed the people’s trust in local government was powerful and that Lang, in accepting this position, was keeping the trust in institutions alive by serving the public and connecting to the community. MP Eric Duncan noted the importance of good people stepping up to take on important roles in local government. Ontario Regional Chief of the 133 First Nations Abram Benedict acknowledged the work Lang has done for the region, including the people of Akwesasne. MPP Nolan Quinn remarked that Lang, along with other SD&G wardens, had been excellent mentors and that the United Counties were sure to benefit from Lang’s leadership. Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale noted the importance of the partnership Cornwall has with SD&G.