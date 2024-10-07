WE CAN Empowering Women Facing Cancer

October 7, 2024
JASON SETNYK
WE CAN Empowering Women Facing Cancer
Kristen MacDonell prepares for the bi-monthly WE CAN support group meeting. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

Kristen MacDonell, owner of MacDonell Family Physiotherapy and founder of WE CAN (Women Experiencing Cancer Network & Support Group), hosted a bi-monthly meeting at her clinic on 812 Pitt Street this week. The support group is designed for women facing any form of cancer, at any stage in their diagnosis, offering a space for connection, sharing, and mutual support.

“WE CAN is a networking support group for women who are experiencing cancer,” MacDonell explained. “It can be any form of cancer at any point in diagnosis. We have women undergoing active treatment, some in remission, and others newly diagnosed.”

MacDonell, who has a special interest in treating women with breast cancer, started the group after noticing similar concerns and questions coming up during her physiotherapy sessions. “I thought it would be nice to create an opportunity for women with similar experiences to support each other, share triumphs and tragedies, and even have some laughs.”

The group, which has been meeting for about a year and a half, is open to both current physiotherapy clients and others who hear about it through word of mouth or social media.

To get involved, potential participants can call the clinic at 613-935-5550 or email info@macdonellfamilyphysio.ca.

