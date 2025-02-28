“We can only guess”

In the wake of drastic program and staff cuts at St. Lawrence College, uncertainty grows about the future of the Cornwall campus.

Staff members have said that SLC Cornwall is being downgraded from a college to a Learning Centre. This change could reportedly lead to the closure of the library and student services, with some campus space being rented out to businesses.

Also at the recent candidates debate, incumbent Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Nolan Quinn, who was also Minister of Colleges and Universities in Doug Ford’s last Cabinet, indicated he spoke with Glenn Vollebregt, SLC President and CEO.

Seaway News sent the following questions to Vollebregt.

1. Is SLC Cornwall being downgraded to a Learning Centre? What does this mean, and why is SLC moving in this direction?

2. Will the library and student services shut down this spring or later this year? Are any other services closing, and how will this impact student learning?

3. What was your reaction to Wednesday’s (Save Colleges) rally in Kingston?

4. Did you recently speak with Nolan Quinn, and what was discussed?

5. Is SLC considering renting out empty spaces to local businesses or offices?

6. In a Kingston newspaper, you stated the goal is to keep all three campuses operational—how realistic is that after the recent and deep cuts?

Here are his responses.

“We have been a college delivering practical programs that create career-ready graduates for close to sixty years. Our graduates and their skills are needed by the communities, labour market, and region that we serve. For months we have been communicating to our SLC communities that we will maintain a physical presence in Cornwall and Brockville, despite our financial sustainability challenges.”

“Learning centres” reflects an evolution in our model of program delivery and student services that will result in efficient, vibrant learning hubs that provide Brockville and Cornwall communities with programs, labs, learning spaces, and access to support that continue meeting our students’ needs. With our recent restructuring, we now move on to reimagining how we serve Cornwall and Brockville, and our current and future students in new, innovative, and exciting ways.”

Unions worried

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says it remains in the dark. “We don’t yet know exactly what this means — what is a Learning Centre? Until we know what the college means by “Learning Centre,” we can only guess,” says Christina Decarie, President, OPSEU/SEFPO Local 417. “What supports will be available to students? What jobs will be lost in the community? What educational opportunities will still exist? Will employers find the skilled, educated workforce they rely on? How will the landscape of the Cornwall community change? All I can say right now is that the union is very concerned about what this means for our members, our coworkers, our students, and our communities.”

The local represents 579 faculty and counsellors at the Cornwall, Brockville, and Kingston campuses.