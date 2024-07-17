Weapon, assault charges

The Cornwall Police Service charged a 51-year-old Brossard man July 16 with several offences, including assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Sept. 7, 2023, a domestic dispute was reported to the CPS. It is alleged the man damaged property in his girlfriend’s residence and assaulted the woman. It is also alleged he brandished a firearm, pointed it at his girlfriend and threatened to kill her and her two children. July 15, the man was released from a Quebec facility and subsequently turned over to the CPS. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Robbery, threats, firearms charges

David Paul, 32, of Orleans, has been charged with 22 offences, including assault with a weapon, robbery using a firearm, pointing a firearm, and failure to comply with a release order. It is alleged that June 25, the man went to a Cornwall residence, where individuals were involved in drug trafficking. It is also alleged he brandished a weapon and assaulted an individual with the firearm, pointed the firearm at him and threatened to kill him before robbing the victim.

accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

Trafficking, weapon charges

Shaine Robertson, 37, of Cornwall, was charged July 17 with possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and possession of an illicit drug for the purpose of trafficking. He was arrested while police conducted a traffic stop.

Trafficking charge

Ryan Royer, 31, of Gloucester, was arrested July 17 and charged with, among other offences, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. He was charged during a traffic stop where allegedly a weapon and the illegal drugs were found in a vehicle he was driving.