Weapon charge

January 21, 2025
Richard Mahoney
Weapon charge
Cornwall Police Service

A 29-year-old Cornwall man was arrested January 20 by the Cornwall Police Service and charged with domestic mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

It is alleged that January 19, the man used a sword and BB guns to cause damage to his girlfriend’s property.

His name was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Mischief

John Bray, 61, of Cornwall, was charged January 20 with mischief under $5,000 after he allegedly damaged the property of an individual known to him.

