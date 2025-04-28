Weapon, drug charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 44-year-old Cornwall man with unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession for the purpose of distributing drugs and three counts of breach of recognizance.

The charges were laid after the CPS Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant in the area of Prince Arthur Street.

It is alleged the man, who was bound by a peace bond and an order to not possess prohibited weapons or knives, was in possession of an unauthorized weapon as well as drugs.

Fail to stop, impaired charge

A 37-year-old woman from Cornwall was charged April 26 with failure to stop after an accident and impaired driving after members of the CPS were dispatched to the area of Glengarry Boulevard for a fail to remain complaint. It is alleged the woman was involved in a motor vehicle collision and failed to remain at the scene. The woman was later located by police and the investigation revealed she was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Criminal harassment charges

An 18-year-old man from Cornwall was charged April 26 with criminal harassment after he allegedly sent harassing messages with threatening conduct to his ex-girlfriend.

A 28-year-old Cornwall woman faces a criminal harassment charge after she allegedly repeatedly communicated with an individual known to her, harassing the man.

Robbery charge

A 53-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested April 27 and charged with robbery and four counts each of failing to comply with an undertaking and a release order.

April 25, he allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend’s residence, assaulted the woman and robbed her.

False alarm at police station

A 32-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested April 28 for setting off a false fire alarm at the police station. The man attended police headquarters and while waiting for his girlfriend, it is alleged, he pulled the fire alarm.