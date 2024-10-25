Weapons, drugs seized

October 25, 2024 at 11 h 54 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Weapons, drugs seized
Cornwall police blotter update.

Two Cornwall residents face several charges after the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) confiscated weapons and illicit drugs while executing a search warrant October 24 on Champagne Avenue.

Charges laid against Patrick Joanette, 33, and Marissa Collette, 30, include unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of meth, heroin and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime.

It is alleged the individuals were in possession of several weapons, including an accessible, loaded 12-gauge shotgun, a variety of different types of ammunition as well as several prohibited weapons.  A large amount of Canadian and American currency was also seized.

Shoplifting charges

Robin Torsti, 27, of Cornwall, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

It is alleged Oct. 6, the woman shoplifted at  a Ninth Street East business.

Jason Tyo, 45, of Cornwall, was charged Oct. 24 with theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order after he allegedly shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business.

Tala Shaver, 35, of Cornwall, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Oct. 1, the woman stole merchandise from a Ninth Street East business.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

28 illegal firearms seized
Local News

28 illegal firearms seized

A total of 28 firearms along with magazines and ammunition have been seized in Cornwall, leading to numerous firearms trafficking charges being laid against a 38-year-old…

Local News

200 rounds of ammo seized

Three people have been charged with various weapons charges after Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police offices confiscated about 200 rounds of restricted…

2 charged in $1.3 million drug seizure
Local News

2 charged in $1.3 million drug seizure

Two Cornwall residents have been charged after police seized cocaine with a street value of $1.3 million and $300,000 in cash when officers executed a recent search warrant…