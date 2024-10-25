Weapons, drugs seized

Two Cornwall residents face several charges after the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) confiscated weapons and illicit drugs while executing a search warrant October 24 on Champagne Avenue.

Charges laid against Patrick Joanette, 33, and Marissa Collette, 30, include unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of meth, heroin and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime.

It is alleged the individuals were in possession of several weapons, including an accessible, loaded 12-gauge shotgun, a variety of different types of ammunition as well as several prohibited weapons. A large amount of Canadian and American currency was also seized.

Shoplifting charges

Robin Torsti, 27, of Cornwall, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

It is alleged Oct. 6, the woman shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business.

Jason Tyo, 45, of Cornwall, was charged Oct. 24 with theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order after he allegedly shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business.

Tala Shaver, 35, of Cornwall, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Oct. 1, the woman stole merchandise from a Ninth Street East business.