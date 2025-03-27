Weather warning

March 27, 2025 — Changed at 14 h 31 min on March 27, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:

The City of Cornwall has declared a significant weather event, a spring ice storm beginning late Friday and continuing through Monday.

As per the Ontario Municipal Act, a municipality may declare a significant weather event when a weather hazard, either forecast or occurring, has the potential to pose a significant danger to users of the roadways in which they have authority. This declaration suspends the standard timelines required for municipalities to meet their winter maintenance objectives.

Environment and Climate Change Canada are advising all to postpone any non-essential travel until conditions improve. During the significant weather event, motorists, pedestrians, and residents are advised to use extra caution as the municipality may not be able to meet its minimum maintenance standards for roads, sidewalk, and bike lanes due to the heavy snowfall.

The declaration will not change how the municipality performs its winter maintenance operations. However, it may take staff longer than usual to bring the roads, sidewalks, and bike lanes back to a state of repair. Snow removal priority will be given to arterial and collector roads. Public safety is the municipality’s top priority, the city says.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

MacLeod Fiddlers entertain for food bank
Local News

MacLeod Fiddlers entertain for food bank

The Dunvegan Recreation Centre was filled with traditional Celtic music Saturday at the third annual MacLeod Fiddlers fundraising concert in aid of the St-Vincent-de-Paul…