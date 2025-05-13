Weekend Programming at Beyond 21 to meet growing demand

Beyond 21’s eight-week visual art programming has officially wrapped up, making way for a new eight-week yoga program running through May and June. The art series, led by Jill Underwood, gave participants a chance to explore creative expression through painting, drawing, sculpting, and more.

“This program is so special because the participants get to try new things and see what they can do,” said Underwood. “Whether it’s paint, pencil or clay, their imagination can come to life.”

To meet increasing demand, Beyond 21 has also introduced Saturday morning activities at The Hub from 10 a.m. to noon. These invite-only sessions run in eight-week cycles and alternate between physical and art-based activities. The weekend programming is intended to supplement the organization’s weekday services and support individuals currently on the waitlist.

“The new weekend activity program has been a valuable addition to our regular day program,” said Amy Malyon, Executive Director of Beyond 21. “It provides participants with more opportunities to engage in enriching extracurricular activities, while also serving as a bridge for those on our waitlist—offering a smooth and supportive transition into the full day program.”

Those interested in joining Beyond 21’s programming can register through the organization’s website. Once approved, they may be invited to participate in the weekend sessions.

Beyond 21 supports adults aged 21 and over with developmental disabilities by offering life skills training, creative and recreational opportunities, and community engagement from its facility in Cornwall.