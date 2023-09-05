Weeklong Fire Training Wraps Up

Firefighters from Cornwall Fire Services received an opportunity to train aboard the provincial Mobile Live Fire Training Unit (MLFTU).

The unit, which travels across the province, was set up on Saunders Drive. Each day of the week CFS personnel received hands on experience with the unit under the watchful eye of CFS Training Division.

“We’re extremely lucky to have such a wonderful tool at our disposal,” said Cornwall Fire Services Chief Matthew Stephenson. “This allows for our dedicated men and women to hone their firefighting skills and ensure that they are truly ready to tackle any emergency that our community might experience.”

On September 1st, MPP Nolan Quinn, Mayor Justin Towndale as well as CAO Mathieu Fleury were invited for a walkthrough of the unit and to witness an emergency scenario.

The 16m-long unit is designed to act as the perfect training facility. It provides experience with real flames, extreme heat, high humidity, restricted visibility and thick smoke. Cornwall Fire crews trained all week with the unit in collaboration with the Ontario Fire College. The MLFTU simulates real-life fire situations, it provides an immersive and practical learning experience.

It isn’t just Cornwall firefighters that will benefit from the unit. Fire departments from South Glengarry and South Stormont will also be using it this week before it leaves the city.

Cornwall Fire Services is proud of its members and is committed to providing the highest level of training and ensuring the safety of our community.