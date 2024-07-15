Were you at the first Games?

Were you among the nearly 10,000 people who converged on Maxville for the first Glengarry Highland Games in 1948? Do you know someone who was there? The Games organizers would like to salute those people with a token of their attendance.

If you register at media@glengarryhighlandgames.com with your name and contact info (email, phone number) before July 26 you will be added to those who were there at the beginning.

In 1948 the organizers had hoped for a few thousand in their attempt to revitalize the Scottish traditions and sports in Glengarry.

The grounds were overflowing with people, the vendors were quickly sold out, and villagers and local farmers handed out food and water. The pipers and dancers performed surrounded by swarms of people vying to get a good view. When Prime Minister William Lyon MacKenzie King’s car entered the field it could hardly make progress through the throngs. And the event has been a resounding success ever since.