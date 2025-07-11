Wert Named Ontario Senior of the Year

JASON SETNYK

The Township of North Stormont has proudly recognized Nancy Wert as the recipient of the 2025 Province of Ontario Senior of the Year Award. The award, presented by the North Stormont Municipal Council, honours Ontarians aged 65 and older who have enriched their communities through volunteerism and service.

Wert was nominated by dedicated Avonmore community volunteers for her long-standing contributions to North Stormont. Her leadership on local initiatives such as the Community Porch Tour, 100 Women Who Care, and numerous community dinners and events has made a lasting impact.

“Mrs. Nancy Wert is well deserving of this community-led recognition,” said Mayor François Landry. “It is my pleasure to extend Council’s deepest appreciation, and congratulations, for Nancy Wert’s efforts over many years.”

The award is overseen by the Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism and celebrates seniors who improve the social, cultural, and civic fabric of their communities.