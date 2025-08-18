West Nile Virus Found in Region

JASON SETNYK

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is warning residents that mosquitoes in the region have tested positive for West Nile virus. Although no human cases have been reported locally this summer, the risk remains.

“The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has been actively monitoring mosquitoes for West Nile virus,” said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health. “This finding shows that West Nile virus remains a concern in our area as long as mosquitoes are active, well into the fall.”

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. While the risk is low for most people, it can lead to serious illness in some cases.

To reduce exposure, the EOHU recommends wearing long clothing, using insect repellent, and eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed-such as bird baths, old tires, and clogged gutters. For more information, visit eohu.ca/WNV or call 1-800-267-7120.