Wet Damaged Donations Block Serendipity Boutique Entrance

Serendipity Boutique is appealing to the community for respectful donation practices after staff arrived on the first business day of 2025 to find numerous bags of items left outside the store following a wet weekend. The donations, left despite clear signage advising against it, were damaged by the elements and obstructed the entrance. Also, many of the volunteers at Serendipity Boutique are retired women.

Danielle McCormick, Public Educator and Volunteer Coordinator at Baldwin House, emphasized the safety and logistical challenges such actions create: “We ask that people not block that door because of safety reasons—it’s a fire exit. In the winter, moisture damages the items, and we don’t want to see anything that may develop mold or mildew.”

McCormick explained the shelter’s decision to avoid after-hours drop-off bins, citing issues with overfilled bins and donations being rummaged through, sometimes leaving the parking lot littered. Instead, a 24/7 drop-off option is available directly at the shelter at 40 Fourth Street West, where donations are stored safely and sorted by volunteers.

She also reminded donors of the items Serendipity Boutique accepts, such as clothing, shoes, books, and small household items, while reiterating that baby gear and helmets cannot be accepted due to safety standards and furniture can’t be accepted due to limited space. “We truly appreciate people’s support and donations, but coming into this on the first business day of the year is discouraging and disheartening for our team,” McCormick added.

Serendipity Boutique supports Maison Baldwin House, providing clients in need with free clothing and using sales proceeds to help cover the shelter’s operating costs. The team asks the community to be mindful of their guidelines to ensure donations are usable.