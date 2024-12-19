What is open and what is closed

December 19, 2024 at 9 h 12 min
Reading time: 2 min
By Richard Mahoney
The City of Cornwall reminds residents that city facilities and services will be impacted over the holidays.

Municipal offices will be open on Christmas Eve until noon. They will be closed on December 25 (Christmas Day) and December 26 (Boxing Day), reopening on Friday, December 27. Offices will also be open on December 30 and will close at noon on December 31, then remain closed until January 2 at 8:30 a.m.

For municipal works-related concerns during this period, please call 613-932-5354.

Garbage and Recycling Collection
There will be no collection on December 25 (Christmas Day) and January 1 (New Year’s Day). Collection on these days will be pushed back by one day for the week of December 25 and January 1. If your regular collection day is Tuesday, it will occur on Wednesday, and so on.

Residents can put out four bags of garbage instead of two during the week of December 25. For missed collection, please call E360 at 613-936-6072.

Christmas Tree Collection will take place during the week of January 13 to January 17. Please place your tree at the curb before 7:00 a.m. on your regular collection day.

Cornwall Transit
There will be no bus service on December 25, December 26, and January 1.
On December 24 and December 31, the last bus will leave Pitt and Second at 5:45 p.m. The Transit office will close at noon on December 24 and December 31. It will also be closed all day on December 25, December 26, and January 1.

Aquatic Centre:
The Aquatic Centre will close at noon on December 24 and December 31. It will be closed all day on December 25, December 26, and January 1.

Benson Centre and Civic Complex:
The Benson Centre and Civic Complex will close at noon on December 24 and December 31. They will be closed all day on December 25 and January 1.

Cornwall Public Library:
The Library will be closed on December 24, December 25, December 26, and January 1.
It will be open with reduced hours on:

  • December 30: 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • December 31: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Always remember

When setting out garbage and recycling bins, place them on your driveway or a cleared part of the boulevard — not on a snowbank. Collection staff can’t safely reach bins on snowbanks. If your waste is left behind, it may be because it wasn’t safely accessible.

 

