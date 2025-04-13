A dedicated group gathered outside Cornwall City Hall on a chilly Wednesday morning for a flag-raising ceremony marking World Autism Awareness Day. Hosted by Autism Ontario and led by Youth Transition Specialist Jane McLaren, the ceremony was part of the province-wide “Celebrate the Spectrum” initiative aimed at promoting understanding and acceptance of autistic individuals.

Autism, or Autism Spectrum Disorder, is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition that affects communication and how individuals interact with the world around them. It impacts more than 135,000 people in Ontario, about one in every 50 Canadian children and youth, and presents differently from person to person.

“This year, the focus is not just on autism awareness, it’s about autism acceptance,” said McLaren. “We’re celebrating the uniqueness and individuality of each autistic person. When we take the time to get to know them, not just the autism, but the person, we see how valuable and contributing they are to our community.”

Councillor Syd Gardiner read a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Justin Towndale, declaring April 2 as World Autism Day in Cornwall. “We must raise awareness, provide support, and promote a more inclusive society,” Gardiner said.

Local business owner Kristin Davey, co-founder of The Happy Popcorn Co., shared how autism has shaped her family’s business. “We started Happy Popcorn because of our son Jack, who is on the autism spectrum. While we waited for him to graduate, we thought, ‘Why not hire others like him?’ Today, 75% of our staff are neurodivergent,” said Davey. “We’ve learned patience, how to express ourselves better, and how to focus on strengths. What we’ve learned can’t be measured.”

Amy Malyon, Executive Director of Beyond 21, said about 30 per cent of the organization’s adult participants are on the spectrum. “We help with communication skills, social regulation, and creating routines,” said Malyon. “We welcome families to visit our website and see if our program is a fit.”

While public understanding of autism has come a long way, McLaren noted that gaps still exist in adult services and workplace supports. “Once youth leave the school system and lose IEPs, they enter a world where accommodations exist under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act but those supports aren’t always easy to access,” she said.

McLaren emphasized that while some disabilities, like using a wheelchair, are visible and prompt obvious accommodations, many autistic individuals have invisible needs that may go unrecognized unless they choose to disclose them. “Someone might need more time to process questions or require written step-by-step instructions,” she explained. “The real change happens in how we include people in daily life — in workplaces, in restaurants, at community events.”

Adults in Ontario who suspect they are on the autism spectrum but are undiagnosed typically have to pay out of pocket for a formal assessment. The cost for a private autism assessment can range in the thousands, creating a significant barrier for many individuals seeking clarity, support, or workplace accommodations.

World Autism Awareness Day serves as a reminder of the ongoing work needed to build a more inclusive society. As awareness about Autism continues to grow, advocates and community members alike stress the importance of acceptance, understanding, and support throughout every stage of life.