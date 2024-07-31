What will they steal next?

July 31, 2024
By Richard Mahoney
What will they steal next?
Police say this person stole a power cord from a camper Sunday.
Keep an eye on your power cords.
The Russell County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment is seeking the public’s help in tracking down a thief who stole a power cord from a residence in The Nation. July 28, at 7:23 a.m., a newer model blue Ford Escape parked next to a camper. The suspect got out of the truck and unplugged a power cord from the home and camper before fleeing.
There have been similar thefts reported in the area over the past month, says the detachment.
The person of interest is described as Caucasian, with pink shoulder length hair, wearing a dark mini skirt, striped sweater and flip flops.
If you or anyone you know are aware of the person’s identity or have any further information, contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
