What will they steal next?

Keep an eye on your power cords.

The Russell County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment is seeking the public’s help in tracking down a thief who stole a power cord from a residence in The Nation. July 28, at 7:23 a.m., a newer model blue Ford Escape parked next to a camper. The suspect got out of the truck and unplugged a power cord from the home and camper before fleeing.

There have been similar thefts reported in the area over the past month, says the detachment.