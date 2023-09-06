What’s your favourite book?

Tri-County Literacy Council invites you to celebrate International Literacy Day on September 8th by posting a picture of your favourite book on social media.

The online campaign hopes to encourage reading and raise awareness for the non-profit organization that specializes in literacy training. While their main role is in adult literacy instruction, there’s a variety of courses aimed at improving essential skills through occupational training, computer competency, G.E.D. and apprenticeship preparations provided at no cost.

One of those offerings is an Electronic Tablet Course that has gotten international recognition for its content. The tablet course teaches how navigate electronic devices such as an iPad, from turning it on, to connecting to Wi-Fi, to sending and receiving email.

This course typically attracts seniors who struggle to use technology. Students like Betty Vinet, who said she was loving the course and believes her grandson will too, since he is who she calls for help when she can’t figure it out.

“This is going to save him a lot of frustration” she laughed.

To find out more about TCLC’s free training, courses and one on one tutoring in essential skills you can check out their website https://tricountyliteracycouncil.wordpress.com. While you’re online show your grandparents how to tag Tri-County Literacy council in a picture of their favourite book.